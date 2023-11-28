CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 48,036 shares during the period. CNX Resources comprises about 2.1% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of CNX Resources worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 39.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 29,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 26.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNX stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $23.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNX Resources

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.49 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 58.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 98,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,169,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 45,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 98,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,169,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

