Summit Financial LLC Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2,024.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584,064 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 220.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 6,231.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.
Realty Income Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE O traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $54.28. 1,757,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,723. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85.
Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Realty Income Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 232.58%.
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
