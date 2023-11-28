Summit Financial LLC Grows Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 141,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,176,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.40. 254,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,902. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.27. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $386.50. The stock has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.76.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

