The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,860,559 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 58,153 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.25% of TJX Companies worth $242,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after purchasing an additional 555,639 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $89.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,499. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.28. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $101.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

