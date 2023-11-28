Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287,924 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 147,794 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of American Express worth $224,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AXP

American Express Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.27. The stock had a trading volume of 735,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,302. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.32 and its 200-day moving average is $160.39. The company has a market cap of $120.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.