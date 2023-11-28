Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,962,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 260,428 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.8% of Credit Suisse AG’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Meta Platforms worth $850,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 76,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,953,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 127,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,407,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $199,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,407,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,787 shares of company stock valued at $94,301,085 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,061,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,902,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.54 and a 1-year high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.46.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

