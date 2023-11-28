Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $1 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler lowered Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.21.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $4.84 on Tuesday, hitting $207.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,505. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.72 and its 200 day moving average is $207.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $232.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

