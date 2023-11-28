BlackRock Inc. Purchases 440,286 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440,286 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.88% of AbbVie worth $18,749,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 346.7% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.69.

Shares of ABBV remained flat at $139.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,604. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $245.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

