BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.8% of BlackRock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Broadcom worth $27,481,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $862.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $6.33 on Tuesday, hitting $943.91. 1,551,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,653. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $514.83 and a 1-year high of $999.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $883.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $855.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.