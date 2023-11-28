Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of T traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,399,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,221,910. The stock has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

