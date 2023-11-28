WorthPointe LLC Acquires 513 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WorthPointe LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.6% of WorthPointe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. South Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,842,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 18,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.26.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE XOM traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $104.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,358,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,864,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.09 and its 200 day moving average is $107.91. The firm has a market cap of $415.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

