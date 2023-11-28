2,042 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by WorthPointe LLC

WorthPointe LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,258,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,644,564. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.71.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,356 shares of company stock valued at $23,396,736. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

