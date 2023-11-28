Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 156,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,887,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $416.68. 383,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,070. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.58 and a 200 day moving average of $384.44. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.