Summit Financial LLC Acquires 1,198 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $247.15. 100,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

