Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Holdings Increased by Teca Partners LP

Teca Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Guidewire Software comprises 10.9% of Teca Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Teca Partners LP owned 0.17% of Guidewire Software worth $10,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $708,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Guidewire Software by 100.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 84,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 42,147 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Guidewire Software by 38.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $6,499,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $18,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.36.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE GWRE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.28. 86,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,544. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.15 and a 12 month high of $98.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -72.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.84.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $526,759.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,471,394.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $526,759.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,471,394.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $2,424,838.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,404,470.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,354 shares of company stock worth $4,712,541 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

