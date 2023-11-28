Teca Partners LP Increases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Teca Partners LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,222 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 4.0% of Teca Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Teca Partners LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total value of $10,909,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,388,112.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,017 shares of company stock worth $53,376,399 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,750,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,533. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $278.69. The company has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

