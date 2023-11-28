The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lowered its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 19,940 shares during the period. The Cigna Group makes up 0.5% of Natixis’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Natixis owned about 0.08% of The Cigna Group worth $67,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 672.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $286.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,363. The firm has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.62. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

