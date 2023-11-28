CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Holdings Increased by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 213.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.88. 401,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $89.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

