FJ Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,472 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 81,962 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 5.74% of First Savings Financial Group worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FSFG stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.10. 2,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.73. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 6.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

