Goodman Advisory Group LLC Buys 10,114 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 10,114.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Zscaler by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares in the company, valued at $57,469,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,758 shares of company stock worth $17,121,335 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.94.

ZS traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $193.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,833,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,418. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $195.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.34. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of -136.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

