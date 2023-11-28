Security Financial Services INC. Acquires 3,841 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC. owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 252,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 93,809 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 45,901 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 179,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 279,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,846. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $28.27.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

