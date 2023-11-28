FJ Capital Management LLC Buys 6,529 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 80.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1,807.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

HCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on HCI Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HCI Group from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

HCI stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $86.01. 34,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $738.83 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.67. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $87.90.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $131.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.73 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 25.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

