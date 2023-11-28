CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Shares Acquired by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,233 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,949 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.43% of CapStar Financial worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 41,800.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,490,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 87,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CapStar Financial by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 44,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in CapStar Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSTR traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,044. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $330.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 million. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

