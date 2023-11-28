FJ Capital Management LLC Has $16.15 Million Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,951,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,095 shares during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp comprises 2.1% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sterling Bancorp worth $16,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.77. 17,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,929. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $300.44 million, a P/E ratio of 115.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Sterling Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.38 million for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 1.74%.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

