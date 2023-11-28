FJ Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL)

FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 559,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAL. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Southern California Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Southern California Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in Southern California Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,861,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Southern California Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.
Southern California Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Southern California Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,471. Southern California Bancorp has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $17.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.37.
Southern California Bancorp Company Profile
Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
