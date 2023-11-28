FJ Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL)

FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 559,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAL. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Southern California Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Southern California Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in Southern California Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,861,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Southern California Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

Southern California Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Southern California Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,471. Southern California Bancorp has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $17.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.37.

Southern California Bancorp Company Profile

Southern California Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Southern California Bancorp had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $24.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

