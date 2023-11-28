FJ Capital Management LLC Sells 14,300 Shares of CATCo Reinsurance Opps C (NASDAQ:CATC)

FJ Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CATCo Reinsurance Opps C (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. CATCo Reinsurance Opps C makes up about 1.4% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 2.53% of CATCo Reinsurance Opps C worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CATC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CATCo Reinsurance Opps C by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 617,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,544,000 after purchasing an additional 84,986 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CATCo Reinsurance Opps C by 12.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,620,000 after acquiring an additional 39,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CATCo Reinsurance Opps C by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CATCo Reinsurance Opps C by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 209,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 98,480 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CATCo Reinsurance Opps C by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 56,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CATCo Reinsurance Opps C alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CATC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CATCo Reinsurance Opps C from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $79.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CATCo Reinsurance Opps C from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CATCo Reinsurance Opps C currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.08.

CATCo Reinsurance Opps C Stock Performance

CATC stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.27. 4,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.64. CATCo Reinsurance Opps C has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

CATCo Reinsurance Opps C (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. CATCo Reinsurance Opps C had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $39.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that CATCo Reinsurance Opps C will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CATCo Reinsurance Opps C Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. CATCo Reinsurance Opps C’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

CATCo Reinsurance Opps C Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CATCo Reinsurance Opps C (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opps C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opps C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.