FJ Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

FJ Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 455,970 shares during the quarter. Shore Bancshares makes up approximately 1.5% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.99% of Shore Bancshares worth $11,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 28.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shore Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 17,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,242. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $389.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.25). Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Shore Bancshares Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

