Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Shares Sold by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,944 shares during the period. Codorus Valley Bancorp makes up about 2.3% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 9.55% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $17,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 657.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 12,591.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 70.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1,690.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,383. The stock has a market cap of $195.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81.

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 22.06%. Research analysts forecast that Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 1,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $33,285.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,413 shares in the company, valued at $345,822.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

