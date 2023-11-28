FJ Capital Management LLC Has $19.58 Million Stock Position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 791,009 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,783 shares during the quarter. Southern First Bancshares comprises about 2.5% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.79% of Southern First Bancshares worth $19,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFST. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Southern First Bancshares Price Performance

SFST traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.89. 1,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,237. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $233.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southern First Bancshares

(Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.