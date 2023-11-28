Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Holdings Lowered by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 738,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 44,032 shares during the quarter. Southern Missouri Bancorp accounts for about 3.6% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 6.52% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $28,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 40,724 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,511 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 11.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 18.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SMBC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.21. 3,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,475. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.37. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMBC

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.