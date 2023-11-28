Cove Street Capital LLC Has $460,000 Stock Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Cove Street Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,577 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Chase were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chase by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Chase by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Chase by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Chase by 66.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Chase Price Performance

CCF stock remained flat at $127.49 during midday trading on Tuesday. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $81.18 and a 52-week high of $135.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chase in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

