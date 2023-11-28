Cove Street Capital LLC Makes New $95,000 Investment in Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC)

Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GECC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the first quarter valued at $3,367,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Great Elm Capital

In related news, major shareholder Great Elm Group, Inc. bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $271,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,520,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,281,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Great Elm Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

GECC traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. 7,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,654. Great Elm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 40.71%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Elm Capital Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Great Elm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 77.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

