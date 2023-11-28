FJ Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,242,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,426 shares during the period. Columbia Banking System comprises about 3.2% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $25,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Shares of COLB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.61. 294,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,885. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $34.34.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $739.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.90 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

