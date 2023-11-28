Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Acquired by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,589,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Old Second Bancorp comprises 4.3% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.80% of Old Second Bancorp worth $33,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 95,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSBC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.40. 28,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,631. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $643.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 30.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 9.35%.

OSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

