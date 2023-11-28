Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $111.95 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,227,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 214,375 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $111,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,138,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,801,000 after purchasing an additional 269,017 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,441,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,821,000 after purchasing an additional 994,697 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 35,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.73. 1,205,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.19. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $51.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Argus started coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Copart

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.