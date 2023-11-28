Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 504 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Littelfuse by 87.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LFUS stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.16 and a 52-week high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.36. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $607.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

