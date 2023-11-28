Cove Street Capital LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 478,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after buying an additional 197,476 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,059,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $635,044,000 after acquiring an additional 592,347 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 251,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.42. 1,266,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $57.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $768,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

