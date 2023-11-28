Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CTO Realty Growth worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after acquiring an additional 203,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 224,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.2% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John P. Albright purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 542,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,299.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

NYSE CTO traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $16.89. 19,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,038. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $383.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 0.83. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently -353.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTO. Raymond James reduced their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

