Cove Street Capital LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,334 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 698,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,745,000 after buying an additional 27,944 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $848,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,880,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,904,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.69.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

