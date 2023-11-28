FJ Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,710,000 after buying an additional 115,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,845,000 after acquiring an additional 85,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,617,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,363,000 after purchasing an additional 247,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,536,000 after purchasing an additional 18,127 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,058,000 after purchasing an additional 85,293 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of WD traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.13. 32,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,143. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.80. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.41. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.06 and a twelve month high of $101.02.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.11). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,432,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,107,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $4,463,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

