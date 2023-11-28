Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Acquired by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAIN. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.0% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.59% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $123.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 57.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.