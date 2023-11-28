FJ Capital Management LLC Has $879,000 Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,403 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,468,000 after buying an additional 321,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,409 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,832,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,087,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,063,000 after acquiring an additional 594,546 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Rithm Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,056,000 after buying an additional 195,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RITM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,970. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.86. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on RITM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jonestrading raised Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Compass Point increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

