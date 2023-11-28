FJ Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Trading Down 0.5 %

NMIH stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.18 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 55.58%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NMIH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other NMI news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $243,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Articles

