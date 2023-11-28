FJ Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

FJ Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,755 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COOP. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at $363,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,965,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,516,000 after acquiring an additional 227,135 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,043,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.57. 84,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,665. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.43. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $60.76. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on COOP. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

In related news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,238.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $1,346,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,452,917.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,634 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

