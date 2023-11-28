FJ Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

FJ Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,788,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $418,715,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,302,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 987,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,824,000 after acquiring an additional 984,974 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.62. 191,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,573. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.50.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $5,057,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total transaction of $230,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,570.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,838 shares of company stock worth $16,846,022 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.