American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $94,625,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 511.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,498,000 after purchasing an additional 361,472 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,078,000 after acquiring an additional 356,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,370,000 after acquiring an additional 290,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $111.96. 53,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,684. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.04. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $144.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

