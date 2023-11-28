FJ Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

