FJ Capital Management LLC Invests $677,000 in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.86. The stock had a trading volume of 212,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,137. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day moving average is $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

