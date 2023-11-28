FJ Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,733 The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,733 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $13,638,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at about $8,240,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1,488.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 281,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 707,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 241,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,351,000 after acquiring an additional 166,895 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

NYSE:NTB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.37. The stock had a trading volume of 94,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,274. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.86 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

