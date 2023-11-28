FJ Capital Management LLC Has $481,000 Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

FJ Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,780 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 170.6% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

NYSE HTGC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.54. 442,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,313. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 63.85% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

